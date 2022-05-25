Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.60. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 67,388 shares trading hands.
CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In other Century Aluminum news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $153,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.