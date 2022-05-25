Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.60. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 67,388 shares trading hands.

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $153,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

