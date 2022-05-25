Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $649.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

