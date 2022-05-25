Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.20% of Central Garden & Pet worth $34,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

