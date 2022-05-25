Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Buys C$55,275.00 in Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Jerrard acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$55,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,775.

TSE:CEE opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

