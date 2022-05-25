Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to report sales of $110,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 26,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Celsion has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

