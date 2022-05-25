Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

