CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Trading 1.2% Higher

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $34.85. 73,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 598% from the average session volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

