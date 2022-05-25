Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,191 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $55,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $196.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.27 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Cavco Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.