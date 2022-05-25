Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $91,786,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,360,000 after buying an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,474. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.