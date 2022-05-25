Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 3.83% of Cass Information Systems worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 77.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CASS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $448.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.08%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

