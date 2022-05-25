Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will report sales of $93.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.68 million and the lowest is $91.60 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $88.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $386.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.16 million to $389.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $412.94 million, with estimates ranging from $410.82 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 114,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

