Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $635.09 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion and approximately $635.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00094785 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00295191 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,820,262,544 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

