Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.79

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.79 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 58.33 ($0.73). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77), with a volume of 2,310 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £100.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

