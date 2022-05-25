Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,639,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,837,000 after buying an additional 293,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

