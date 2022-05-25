Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 26910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.
About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)
See Also
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.