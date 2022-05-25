Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$226.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTC.A shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded up C$1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$164.64. 52,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,019. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$161.17 and a 52-week high of C$209.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$181.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$180.87.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

