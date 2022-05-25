Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Trading Down 12.5%

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 111,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 52,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.50 million and a PE ratio of -24.00.

Get Canadian Spirit Resources alerts:

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.