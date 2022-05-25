Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 188,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 93,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.20. 29,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

