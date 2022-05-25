Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

NYSE CM opened at $54.36 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $51.14 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6335 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.