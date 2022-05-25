Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 70,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,053,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $557.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 87.20% and a net margin of 39.61%. On average, analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

