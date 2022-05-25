Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5,800.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,800 ($72.98) and last traded at GBX 5,950 ($74.87), with a volume of 1312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,050 ($76.13).
The stock has a market capitalization of £164.34 million and a PE ratio of 111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,017.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,429.87.
About Camellia (LON:CAM)
