Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5,800.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,800 ($72.98) and last traded at GBX 5,950 ($74.87), with a volume of 1312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,050 ($76.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.34 million and a PE ratio of 111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,017.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,429.87.

Get Camellia alerts:

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.