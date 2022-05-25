Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.

CAL traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $960.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $29.36.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.