Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 0.3%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.40). 21,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 208,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.50 ($2.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

In other Cake Box news, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev bought 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £32,982.40 ($41,502.96).

Cake Box Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

