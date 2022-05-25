C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $108.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $42,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $106.41. 31,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,293. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

