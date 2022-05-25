Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE BPY opened at $18.59 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.