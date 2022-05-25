Brokers Set Expectations for Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Replimune Group in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

REPL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $693.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 107,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

