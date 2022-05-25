Brokers Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average is $107.85. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,566,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

