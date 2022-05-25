Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 166.42

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.42 ($2.09).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 131.52 ($1.65) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £37.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

