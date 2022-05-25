Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT at $113.38

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 27,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $189,523,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 54.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.