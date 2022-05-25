Brokerages Set Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Target Price at $10.98

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 157,000 shares of company stock worth $428,290 and have sold 12,304 shares worth $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 138,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

