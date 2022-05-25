Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) PT at C$50.33

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up C$1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,092. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$28.10 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 17.6100007 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

