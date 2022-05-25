Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Price Target at $11.84

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.84.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $85,087,666 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:NEX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 66,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $11.82.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
