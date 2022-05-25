Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target at $16.33

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Mullen Group stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

