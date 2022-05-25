Brokerages Set Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) PT at $114.00

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research firms recently commented on IOSP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.63. 87,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.19. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $145,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,339 shares of company stock worth $1,484,379. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.