Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT at $1,391.80

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,391.80.

Several research firms have commented on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($18.62) to GBX 1,224 ($15.40) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.01) to GBX 1,530 ($19.25) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.50) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

HRGLY traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $21.34. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

