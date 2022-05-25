Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Target Price at $15.25

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of GHL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 128,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,828.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $570,342.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,139 shares in the company, valued at $17,211,627.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,801 shares of company stock valued at $741,671. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 185,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

