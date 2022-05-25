Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT at $21.00

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

