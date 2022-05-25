Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT at $71.67

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

