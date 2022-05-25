Brokerages Set Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price at $19.83

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

CMTG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,247. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.