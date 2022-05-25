Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $93.60

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 828.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 99,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 41.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after buying an additional 316,905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 177,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,049. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

