Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) PT at $231.83

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $8.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.48. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

