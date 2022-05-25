Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target at $54.33

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,451,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,787,000 after acquiring an additional 557,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,861,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

