Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Under Armour also reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 46.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 23.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,179. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

