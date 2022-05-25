Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.29. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Repay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Repay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Repay by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Repay stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 559,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

