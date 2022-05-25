Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73. Quidel reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.20 to $17.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Quidel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Quidel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Quidel by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. Quidel has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

