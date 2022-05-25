Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.44. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 998,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.