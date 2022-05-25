Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.24 Million

Brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will post sales of $598.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.82 million to $599.80 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $567.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 811,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

