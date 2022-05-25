Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $28.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $27.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $98.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $113.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.44 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 1,933,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.