Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.32 Million

Brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $21.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $66.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.95 million to $83.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%.

NGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. 262,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,382. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 20,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $273,824.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,417,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 276,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,039. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

