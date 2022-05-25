Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CHCT opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,741,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.